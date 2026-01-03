At least 6 killed, 42 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least six people have been killed and 42 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Jan. 3.

Russia launched 95 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 80 drones. At least 15 drones made it through, striking eight locations.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces attacked the regional center of Kharkiv, killing a 22-year-old woman and a three-year-old boy and injuring 31 others, including a six-month-old infant, according to Ukraine's Emergency Service and Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

As a result of the Russian attack, an office building was destroyed, and a four-story apartment building was heavily damaged.

The aftermath of a Russian strike on the city of Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast, overnight on Jan. 3, 2025. (Ukraine's Emergency Service)

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian strikes killed one person and injured four others in the city of Kostiantynivka. Another Russian attack killed a person and injured two others in the town of Druzhkivka, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 26 settlements, killing two people and injuring two others, according to the local military administration.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the Synelnykove district came under a Russian attack. As a result of the strike, a woman and a man suffered injuries, the local military administration said.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian FPV (first-person-view) drone injured a 60-year-old man in the Krasnopillia district, the local military administration said.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, Russian forces targeted critical infrastructure, Governor Vitalii Kim said without specifying the location. As a result of the attack involving 30 Russian drones, parts of the region were left without electricity.