KI logo
War

At least 6 killed, 42 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

3 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
At least 6 killed, 42 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day
Rescue workers search through the rubble of a damaged building in Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast, overnight on Jan. 3, 2025, following a Russian attack. (Ukraine's Emergency Service)

At least six people have been killed and 42 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Jan. 3.

Russia launched 95 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 80 drones. At least 15 drones made it through, striking eight locations.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces attacked the regional center of Kharkiv, killing a 22-year-old woman and a three-year-old boy and injuring 31 others, including a six-month-old infant, according to Ukraine's Emergency Service and Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

As a result of the Russian attack, an office building was destroyed, and a four-story apartment building was heavily damaged.

Article image
The aftermath of a Russian strike on the city of Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast, overnight on Jan. 3, 2025. (Ukraine's Emergency Service)
Article image
The aftermath of a Russian strike on the city of Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast, overnight on Jan. 3, 2025. (Ukraine's Emergency Service)
Article image
The aftermath of a Russian strike on the city of Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast, overnight on Jan. 3, 2025. (Ukraine's Emergency Service)
Article image
The aftermath of a Russian strike on the city of Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast, overnight on Jan. 3, 2025. (Ukraine's Emergency Service)

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian strikes killed one person and injured four others in the city of Kostiantynivka. Another Russian attack killed a person and injured two others in the town of Druzhkivka, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 26 settlements, killing two people and injuring two others, according to the local military administration.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the Synelnykove district came under a Russian attack. As a result of the strike, a woman and a man suffered injuries, the local military administration said.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian FPV (first-person-view) drone injured a 60-year-old man in the Krasnopillia district, the local military administration said.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, Russian forces targeted critical infrastructure, Governor Vitalii Kim said without specifying the location. As a result of the attack involving 30 Russian drones, parts of the region were left without electricity.

read also

Who is Mykhailo Fedorov, the man Zelensky wants to see as Ukraine’s next defense minister
President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed appointing Mykhailo Fedorov as the country’s new defense minister. Fedorov, 34, currently serves as Ukraine’s deputy prime minister and digital transformation minister. He is one of the very few officials who have been with Zelensky’s team since the start of his political career in 2019 and the only minister to survive all the government reshuffles. The decision was announced on Jan. 2 as part of a major political shake-up, following several key appoin
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
UkraineRussiaCivilian casualtiesSumy OblastKharkiv OblastKherson OblastDnipropetrovsk OblastMykolaiv Oblast
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, January 3
Video
Inside the fight for Ukraine's river islands.

Along the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine, the front line has remained largely static, but fighting continues every day. The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko embedded with Ukraine’s forces in Kherson Oblast, following FPV drone and night bomber teams tasked with defending river islands.

Ukraine denies targeting civilians in drone strike on occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

Earlier on Jan. 1, Volodymyr Saldo, a Ukrainian politician turned top Russian proxy head of Russian-occupied parts of Kherson Oblast, accused Kyiv of launching three drones at a hotel and a cafe on the Black Sea coast. Saldo claimed that the alleged New Year drone strike on the village of Khorly killed 24 people, including a child, and wounded more than 50.

Friday, January 2
Show More

Editors' Picks