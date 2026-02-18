KI logo
War

At least 5 killed, 30 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
At least 5 killed, 30 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day
Aftermath of Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, overnight on Feb. 18, 2026. (Ukraine's Emergency Service)

At least five people have been killed and 30 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Feb. 18.

Russia launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 126 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 100 drones.

At least one missile and 23 drones made it through, striking 14 locations. The fall of debris was recorded in three locations.

In Donetsk Oblast, a Russian attack killed three people and injured two others in the town of Mykolaivka, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person was killed and seven others suffered injuries due to Russian strikes, according to local military administration.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a Russian attack killed a 54-year-old man in the Nikopol district, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian drone strike injured 11 people in the regional center of Sumy. Russian forces also targeted the Bilopollia and Bereza communities, injuring three men, aged 39, 46, and 52, the local military administration said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 30 settlements, injuring six people, over the past day, the local military administration said.

In Chernihiv Oblast, a Russian drone strike injured a 63-year-old man in the Snovsk community. He was hospitalized in moderate condition, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

read also

Investigation: How Russian drones exploit European technologies to strike Ukraine, and beyond
Editor’s note: This story is part of a cross-border investigative project that involved eight newsrooms, initiated by De Tijd (Belgium) and coordinated by the Kyiv Independent and OCCRP. A tiny Austrian sensor designed for precise motion control made an impressive journey across the globe. Some time after being sold to a company in Hong Kong, it turned up in Ukraine inside a long-range military drone launched from Russia. Its path offers a case study in how European goods can still be incorpor
The Kyiv IndependentAlisa Yurchenko


RussiaUkraineCivilian casualtiesRussian attackDnipropetrovsk OblastZaporizhzhia Oblast
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, February 18
Show More

Editors' Picks