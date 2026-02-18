At least 5 killed, 30 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least five people have been killed and 30 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Feb. 18.

Russia launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 126 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 100 drones.

At least one missile and 23 drones made it through, striking 14 locations. The fall of debris was recorded in three locations.

In Donetsk Oblast, a Russian attack killed three people and injured two others in the town of Mykolaivka, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person was killed and seven others suffered injuries due to Russian strikes, according to local military administration.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a Russian attack killed a 54-year-old man in the Nikopol district, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian drone strike injured 11 people in the regional center of Sumy. Russian forces also targeted the Bilopollia and Bereza communities, injuring three men, aged 39, 46, and 52, the local military administration said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 30 settlements, injuring six people, over the past day, the local military administration said.

In Chernihiv Oblast, a Russian drone strike injured a 63-year-old man in the Snovsk community. He was hospitalized in moderate condition, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.



