At least 22 killed, 131 injured in Russian strikes across Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks killed at least 22 people and injured 131 others over the past day, local authorities reported on April 16.

Russian forces launched 18 ballistic missiles, 20 Kh-101 cruise missiles, five Iskander-K cruise missiles, and 659 drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported on April 16. It reported downing eight ballistic missiles, 19 Kh-101 cruise missiles, four Iskander-K cruise missiles, and 636 drones.

A mass Russian missile and drone attack early on April 16 struck major Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Odesa, and Dnipro.

In Kyiv, at least four people — including a 12-year-old child — were killed and 48 others injured overnight in Kyiv, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 26 of the wounded were hospitalized, and that among the victims are emergency medics and children.

In Odesa, at least nine people were killed, and 23 people were wounded during the mass attack, which struck critical and civilian infrastructure in the southern port city, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported on April 16. Earlier in the night, a Russian drone attack on a multi-story apartment building in Odesa killed one person, he added.

In the central-eastern city of Dnipro, at least four people were killed and 34 were wounded by the overnight mass attack, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported on April 16. He said at around 11 a.m. local time that 13 of the injured victims remain in the hospital.

Elsewhere, regular Russian attacks continued to cause casualties in front-line areas.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, six people were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Vadym Filashkin reported on April 16.

In the northeastern city of Kharkiv and its surrounding oblast, four people were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, including two people in Kharkiv, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on April 16.

In the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, Russia launched five missiles against the city and killed a woman, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said on April 16.

In southern Kherson Oblast, two people were killed and 11 others, including two kids, were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on April 16. He said later in the morning that a Russian attack wounded two women, aged 45 and 71.

In northeastern Sumy Oblast, Russia launched two drone attacks on a gas station, killing a person and wounding another, the regional military administration reported on April 16.

In northern Chernihiv Oblast, two people were wounded by Russian drone attacks over the past day, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus reported on April 16.