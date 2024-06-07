At least 1 injured after Russian missile strike on house near Poltava

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked a house in the Poltava district with a missile on June 7, injuring at least one person, Poltava Oblast Governor Filip Pronin said.

A woman was rescued from the rubble and hospitalized in serious condition, according to the governor.

"The missile fragments also damaged nearby houses. The rescue operation is ongoing,” Pronin said, sharing a video near the destroyed house.

No further details were disclosed.

Poltava Oblast is located in central Ukraine and is regularly subjected to Russian drone attacks.

In early April, at least one person was reportedly killed and 16 injured, including four children, after Moscow struck a two-story apartment building and damaged several others in the region.