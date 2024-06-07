Skip to content
At least 1 injured after Russian missile strike on house near Poltava

by Kateryna Denisova June 7, 2024 5:12 PM 1 min read
Archive photo: People walk in a park on May 18, 2021 in Poltava, Ukraine. (Pierre Crom/Getty Images)
Russian forces attacked a house in the Poltava district with a missile on June 7, injuring at least one person, Poltava Oblast Governor Filip Pronin said.

A woman was rescued from the rubble and hospitalized in serious condition, according to the governor.

"The missile fragments also damaged nearby houses. The rescue operation is ongoing,” Pronin said, sharing a video near the destroyed house.

No further details were disclosed.

Poltava Oblast is located in central Ukraine and is regularly subjected to Russian drone attacks.

In early April, at least one person was reportedly killed and 16 injured, including four children, after Moscow struck a two-story apartment building and damaged several others in the region.

Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 1, injure 9 over past day
Russia targeted a total of 12 Ukrainian oblasts – Sumy, Luhansk, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Kherson. Casualties were reported in the latter three regions.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
