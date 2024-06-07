Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 1, injure 9 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked several Ukrainian settlements over the past day, killing one and injuring nine people, local authorities said on June 7.

Russia targeted a total of 12 Ukrainian oblasts – Sumy, Luhansk, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Kherson. Casualties were reported in the latter three regions.

In Donetsk Oblast's Bakhmut district, one person was killed, and another one was injured in the Chasiv Yar community, which sits close to the front line.

Eight houses, an industrial facility, and two outbuildings were damaged due to the Russian strikes.

One person was injured, while two houses were damaged in the Toretsk community, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces carried out strikes against 15 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Four people were injured, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

The Russian military shelled residential areas, damaging three multi-story buildings, 14 houses, and cars. A shopping hypermarket and a garage were hit as well.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces struck the city of Nikopol, which is situated on the banks of the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Two women, aged 70 and 61, were injured, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

The Russian attacks with artillery and "kamikaze" drones damaged a total of 15 homes, a garage, 10 outbuildings, and several cars. Two outbuildings were destroyed completely, and power lines were also affected by the attack.

Russia also launched 53 Shahed-type drones and five Kh-101 cruise missiles using Tu-95MS bomber planes overnight. Air raid alarms sounded in several Ukrainian oblasts at around 2:40 a.m. local time.

Russian missile and drone attacks caused a fire at one of the industrial facilities in Kyiv Oblast, according to local governor Ruslan Kravchenko. The fire was still being put out as of 8:30 a.m. local time.