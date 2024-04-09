Skip to content
Update: 16 injured in Russian April 8 attack on Poltava Oblast

by Martin Fornusek April 9, 2024 1:54 PM 1 min read
First responders on the site of a Russian missile attack on Poltava Oblast on April 9, 2024. (State Emergency Service)
Editor's note: The story is being updated.

The number of injured following a Russian missile attack against Poltava Oblast on April 8 has risen to 16, including four children aged between five and 11, Governor Filip Pronin said on April 9.

The governor previously reported that one person was killed in the attack that hit a two-story apartment building and damaged several others.

According to Pronin, multiple people have been hospitalized with injuries, one of whom is in serious condition.

Author: Martin Fornusek
11:37 AM

Macron, Sunak agree to increase aid for Ukraine.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held a call with French President Emmanuel Macron on April 8 and discussed further support for Ukraine, among other issues, as reported on the websites of the U.K. government and the Elysee Palace.
12:16 AM

Ukraine, Hungary agree on opening new border checkpoint.

Ukraine and Hungary agreed on opening a new border crossing for passenger vehicles at Velyka Palad-Nagyhodos and expand the Luzhanka-Berehshuran crossing to allow for empty vehicles weighing over 7.5 tons, the Infrastructure Ministry reported on April 8.
