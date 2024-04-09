Update: 16 injured in Russian April 8 attack on Poltava Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

The number of injured following a Russian missile attack against Poltava Oblast on April 8 has risen to 16, including four children aged between five and 11, Governor Filip Pronin said on April 9.

The governor previously reported that one person was killed in the attack that hit a two-story apartment building and damaged several others.

According to Pronin, multiple people have been hospitalized with injuries, one of whom is in serious condition.