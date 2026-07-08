'Another Russian air terrorist eliminated' — Ukraine downs Su-35

Ukrainian forces downed a Russian Su-35 multi-role fighter jet "in the eastern direction," Ukraine's Air Force said on July 8.

"​​Today another Russian air terrorist was eliminated," it said in a post on social media without providing further details.

The Su-35 is used by Russian forces for a range of roles, including dropping glide bombs on Ukrainian territory from the safety of territory under Russian control.

⚡️ CONFIRMED!

On July 8, 2026, a Russian Su-35 multi-role fighter was shot down on the eastern sector!



🇺🇦 Glory to Ukraine!

✊ Together to victory! pic.twitter.com/r8S9fgQaC5 — Ukrainian Air Force (@KpsZSU) July 8, 2026

Ukraine currently lacks an effective way to counter them but a recent announcement could change that.

Ukraine will soon have a new weapon — Swedish Gripen fighter jets armed Meteor missiles, which can hit targets farther away than any missile Ukrainian pilots have now.

That extra range could help blunt one of Russia's most destructive weapons by pushing Russian pilots to drop guided bombs from farther behind the front line — shrinking how far those bombs can reach, Ukrainian military aviation expert Andrii Kharuk told the Kyiv Independent.

"Here there are two factors: material, or physical, and psychological," Kharuk said.

"The psychological factor is constraining Russian aviation because of the danger, or fear, of being hit. This would force them to move the lines from which they drop guided aerial bombs deeper into their own rear."