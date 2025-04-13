The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Russia used cluster munitions in deadly attack on Sumy, US ambassador says

by Lucy Pakhnyuk April 13, 2025 7:36 PM 2 min read
Firefighters battle a blaze in Sumy after Russia's deadly Palm Sunday missile attack on April 13, 2025. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia deployed cluster munitions in its deadly Palm Sunday missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy, outgoing U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said on April 13.

Russia attacked the northeastern city with ballistic missiles on the morning of Palm Sunday, killing at least 34 people, including two children. The strike injured at least another 117 people, including 15 children.

Brink joined the chorus of international officials speaking out in the aftermath of the attack. In a post on X, Brink said that reports indicate Russia used cluster munitions in the strike on Sumy.

"Reports indicate, as in Kryvyi Rih, cluster munitions were used, increasing the devastation and harm to civilians," she wrote.

Russia targeted the city of Kryvyi Rih with a missile attack on April 4, killing 20 people and injuring 75. Children were among the casualties.

Cluster munitions disperse hundreds of smaller "bomblets" in a wide area upon impact. Russia has repeatedly used cluster munitions throughout its full-scale invasion, particularly in populated civilian areas.

Brink, who recently announced her resignation from her long-held post as ambassador, also expressed her sympathies.

"Our prayers are with the people of Sumy," Brink wrote.

Brink's departure is reportedly tied to disagreements with the Trump administration's approach to policy on Ukraine and Russia.

U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg also denounced Russia's attack on Sumy, saying that targeting civilians "crosses any line of decency." The attack has been widely condemned by European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Trump urges Russia ‘to get moving’ to end war against Ukraine
“Russia has to get moving. Too many people are dying, thousands a week, in a terrible and senseless war — a war that should have never happened, and wouldn’t have happened, if I were president,” U.S. President Donald Trump said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

