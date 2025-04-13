The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

'Crosses any line of decency' — US Envoy Kellogg condemns Russian attack on Sumy

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 13, 2025 7:17 PM
U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg attends a meeting in the Oval Office on March 13, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's deadly Palm Sunday missile strike on the city of Sumy "crosses any line of decency," U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg said on April 13 in a post condemning the attack.

Russia launched two ballistic missiles at Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy on the morning of April 13, killing at least 34 people and injuring at least 117. The attack came on Palm Sunday, as many citizens were celebrating the religious holiday in the leadup to Easter.

"Today's Palm Sunday attack by Russian forces on civilian targets in Sumy crosses any line of decency," Kellogg wrote on X.

"There are scores of civilian dead and wounded. As a former military leader, I understand targeting and this is wrong. It is why President Trump is working hard to end this war."

The attack comes amid Washington's attempts to orchestrate a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. While U.S. President Donald Trump originally tapped Kellogg to lead negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, the retired general has been relegated to a supporting role as Trump's Special Middle East Envoy, Steve Witkoff, has emerged as a key figure in the talks.

Witkoff met personally with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg on April 11, just two days before the attack. On the same day, Reuters reported that Witkoff and Kellogg were at odds in their approach to the peace process in Ukraine.

Kyiv agreed to a full 30-day ceasefire a month ago, but Moscow has so far refused and has continued to launch attacks on Ukraine's civilian centers.

The day before the attack, President Donald Trump said that negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were "going fine," but emphasized that a resolution must come soon.

Kellogg's condemnation echoes the statements of many European leaders, who said the deliberate attack on civilians indicated that Russia was not ready for peace.

While several leaders called for increased sanctions and pressure against Moscow, Kellogg's statement fell short of demanding any consequences for Russia's attack.

Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk

News Feed

10:55 AM

Explosion rocks thermal plant in Russia.

A fire broke out at a substation in the morning after an explosion occurred at a thermal power plant in the Russian city of Orenburg, leaving many local residents without power.
5:52 PM

Reuters: Chinese military officers have been present behind Russian lines with Beijing’s approval.

More than 100 Chinese nationals fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine are acting as mercenaries and do not appear to have direct ties to Beijing, according to two U.S. officials cited by Reuters. However, a former intelligence official told Reuters that Chinese military officers were present behind Russian lines, with Beijing’s approval, to observe and draw tactical lessons from the war.
