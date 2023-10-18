Ambassador: Nearly 300 Ukrainians need to be evacuated from Gaza

This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of Ukrainians seeking evacuation from besieged Gaza has increased to 298, Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel, Yevhen Korniichuk, said on national TV on Oct. 18.

Earlier on Oct. 10, three days after Hamas' Oct. 7 on Israel, a spokesman for Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said that 150 Ukrainians stuck in Gaza contacted the Embassy and expressed their interest in being evacuated.

There has been conflicting information about the opening of the Rafah border crossing from Gaza into Egypt. Two hours before the beginning of the planned evacuation on Oct. 14, Israeli authorities revoked the permission for foreigners to use the crossing.

Palestinian officials on Oct. 16 said that the crossing would be open, but at the time of this publication, reporting from Gaza indicates that it remains closed.

Thousands have been killed in the fighting in Gaza. Hundreds were killed on Oct. 17 in a strike on a hospital in Gaza City, which both Israeli and Gazan officials have blamed on each other.

Hamas' attack on Israel has killed 23 Ukrainians as of Oct. 18. About 450 Ukrainians have so far been evacuated from Israel, with more evacuation flights planned in the coming days.