Foreign nationals in Gaza to be allowed passage into Egypt

by Lance Luo October 16, 2023 4:12 AM 2 min read
Smoke rises from buildings in northern Gaza as the Israeli military bombards the territory on Oct. 15, 2023. (Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Foreign passport holders trapped in Gaza will be allowed to cross into Egypt via the Rafah border starting on Oct. 16 at 9 a.m. local time, a Palestinian official told NBC News.

When the border opens to allow evacuating foreign nationals into Egypt, humanitarian aid will also be able to enter Gaza through the crossing.

The announcement comes immediately after a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo on Oct. 15.

Around 260 Ukrainian nationals are still located in Gaza and have not been able to evacuate from the besieged territory.

Just two hours before a planned evacuation of foreigners via the Rafah crossing on Oct. 14, Israeli authorities withdrew permission to open the border, Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubynets said.

Israel has complete control over the other two crossing points into Gaza and declared a siege of the territory following a devastating Hamas attack on Oct. 7, which killed 1,400 people.

Israeli authorities ordered a mass evacuation of Gaza just days ahead of a planned ground operation, triggering a logistical and humanitarian crisis.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on Oct. 15 that the evacuation of Ukrainians from Israel is ongoing, and that officials have been working to help Ukrainian citizens trapped in Gaza.

The U.N. estimates that about 1 million people have already been displaced as a result of the conflict.

More than 2,600 people in Gaza have been killed as Israel continues to hammer the densely-populated region with air strikes, Palestinian officials said.

Author: Lance Luo
Comments

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
