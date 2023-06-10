Air Force: Ukraine shoots down 2 out of 8 Russian missiles fired overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine shot down two of the eight cruise and ballistic missiles fired by Russian forces overnight, the Air Force said on June 10.

Of the 35 Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones also attacking critical and military infrastructure in Poltava, Kharkiv, and Odesa oblasts, 20 were shot down by the air defense, according to the Air Force's report.

In the June 10 Telegram post, the Air Force said that Russian forces conducted airstrikes from the southern and northern directions, including from the Azov Sea coast. It added that the authorities are now determining the type of cruise missiles shot down by Ukraine.

In the southern Odesa Oblast, where Ukraine said it shot down all of the Shahed drones, the debris hit a multi-story building, and the fire spread 50 square meters, the Southern Operational Command said.

Three people were killed, and more than 10 were wounded, the command said, adding that the information is being clarified.

The Myrhorod military airfield in central Poltava Oblast was targeted during the attack, Governor Dmytro Lunin reported. He said that the airfield's infrastructure and equipment suffered "some damage," but no casualties were reported.