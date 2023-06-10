Southern Command: 3 killed, at least 10 injured in attack on Odesa Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces killed three people and injured at least ten more during a drone attack on Odesa Oblast in the early hours of June 10, according to preliminary information by Ukraine's Southern Command.

Russian forces used Iranian-made Shahed-131/136 drones to attack the region. All of the drones were destroyed by the Ukrainian forces, according to the report.

Debris from the attack hit the high-rise residential building, causing a fire that has been extinguished. The blast wave damaged the surrounding residential buildings.

The officials are confirming the details of the consequences of the attack.

Earlier on June 9, Russian forces attacked Kherson during the ongoing evacuation efforts, injuring three people, including an underage girl.