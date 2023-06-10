Governor: Military airfield in Poltava Oblast suffers damage due to Russia's overnight airstrike

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched an intense airstrike targeting Myrhorod military airfield in Poltava Oblast, with the facility's infrastructure and equipment suffering "some damage," Governor Dmytro Lunin reported on June 10.

The overnight attack was carried out using ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as Iranian-made drones, Lunin said, without indicating how many were shot down by Ukrainain air defense.

No casualties were reported, and it remains unclear the extent of damage at the military airfield located in the usually quiet city of Myrhorod in central Ukraine, known for its natural mineral water and home to roughly 40,000 people before the full-scale war.

The governor said that the fire at the attack site was partially extinguished as of 7:30 a.m. local time and that equipment has been transferred to a safer place. The debris from the shot-down aerial objects damaged eight houses and four cars, he added.

While hundreds of kilometers from the eastern or southern front line, Myrhorod airfield suffered similar attacks during Russia's full-scale war. In Russia's April 2022 missile strike targeting the airfield, for example, Governor Lunin said then that the facility's infrastructure and runway were damaged, and fuel and oil warehouses caught fire.

Russia's latest attack on Ukraine's military infrastructure comes as Western media report the launch of a Ukrainain counteroffensive in the southeast. The Ukrainian military has not yet officially confirmed that the long-anticipated operation had begun.

For the past month, particularly in May, Russia has intensified its air assaults on cities far from the battlefield – including Kyiv, causing a few dozen of civilian casualties nationwide.