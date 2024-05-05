Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Ukrainian armed forces, Drone attacks, Air defense
Air Force: Ukraine downs 23 drones overnight

by Dmytro Basmat May 5, 2024 7:50 AM 1 min read
Illustrative image: Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the unit of the mobile air defense group shoot down enemy drones using the ZU-23-2 Soviet 23-mm twin anti-aircraft gun on April 16, 2024 in an undisclosed location in Ukraine. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense units destroyed 23 of the 24 Shahed-type drones that Russia launched overnight, the Air Force reported on May 5.

The Russian drones were launched from the neighbouring Kursk Oblast of Russia, as well as from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea.

All of the drones Russia launched were intercepted over Kharkiv, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force were involved in repelling the air attacks.

Earlier in the night, Russia launched drone attack on Kharkiv, setting fire to at least three residential homes in the city of Kharkiv and injuring one man. Debris from shooting down the drones in the Osnovianskyi district of the city reportedly caused the fire.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. Overnight on May 4, Ukrainian air defenses destroyed all 13 Shahed-type drones that Russia launched overnight.

In recent months, Russian attacks on critical infrastructure have increasingly targeted Ukrainian energy facilities.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
