Air Force: Ukraine downs 13 drones overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense units destroyed all 13 Shahed-type drones that Russia launched overnight, the Air Force reported on May 4.

The Russian drones were launched from the neighbouring Belgorod Oblast of Russia.

Russia also attacked Ukraine with four surface-to-air guided missiles. No information was provided by the Air Force as to the outcome of those missile launch.

All of the drones Russia launched were intercepted over Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force were involved in repelling the air attacks.

Earlier in the night, Russia launched drone attacks on Kharkiv, damaging civilian infrastructure, and injuring at least four people including a 13-year-old girl. A large-scale fire broke out as a result of falling debris of a downed Shahed-type drone.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. Overnight on May 3, Ukrainian air defense destroyed four Shahed-type drones and one reconnaissance drones launched by Russia.

In recent months, Russian attacks on critical infrastructure have increasingly targeted Ukrainian energy facilities.