Russian drone attack on Kharkiv injures 1.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast during the early hours of May 5, setting fire to at least three residential homes in the city of Kharkiv and injuring one man, local media reported.

At around 1 a.m. local time, Terekhov announced that several explosions had been reported in the city. Debris from shooting down the drones in the Osnovianskyi district of the city reportedly set fire to three private homes in the area.

Suspilne Kharkiv later reported that at least one man was injured in the attack. The drone reportedly struck the ground between the garages and residential buildings. As a result of the explosions, private garages, vehicles as well as utility buildings were destroyed.

Russia recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv, using missiles, glide bombs, and drones to destroy energy infrastructure and kill civilians.

At the end of March, Russia destroyed all the electrical substations in Kharkiv, leaving Ukraine's second-largest city without a stable power supply.



