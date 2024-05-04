Skip to content
Russian drone attack on Kharkiv injures 1

by Rachel Amran May 5, 2024 1:35 AM 1 min read
Illustrative image: A view of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 25, 2024, amid a city-wide blackout after a Russian on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on March 22, 2024. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast during the early hours of May 5, setting fire to at least three residential homes in the city of Kharkiv and injuring one man, local media reported.

At around 1 a.m. local time, Terekhov announced that several explosions had been reported in the city. Debris from shooting down the drones in the Osnovianskyi district of the city reportedly set fire to three private homes in the area.

Suspilne Kharkiv later reported that at least one man was injured in the attack. The drone reportedly struck the ground between the garages and residential buildings. As a result of the explosions, private garages, vehicles as well as utility buildings were destroyed.

Russia recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv, using missiles, glide bombs, and drones to destroy energy infrastructure and kill civilians.

At the end of March, Russia destroyed all the electrical substations in Kharkiv, leaving Ukraine's second-largest city without a stable power supply.

UPDATE: At least 6 injured in Russian missile strike on Kharkiv
In a post on Telegram, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said a civilian enterprise in the Industrial district had been hit.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York


Author: Rachel Amran
News Feed

1:35 AM

Russian drone attack on Kharkiv injures 1.

Russia launched a drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast during the early hours of May 5, setting fire to at least three residential homes in the city of Kharkiv and injuring one man, local media reported.
4:11 PM

Russia claims to have downed ATACMS over Crimea.

In a post on Telegram, the Kremlin's Defense Ministry said four ATACMS missiles provided to Ukraine by the U.S. were intercepted overnight by "air defense systems on duty." It did not say if falling debris had caused any damage.
10:10 AM

Ukraine says close to $500,000 in reconstruction funds for Borodyanka 'disappeared.'

After an audit, there was a discrepancy of Hr 14 million (around $353,000) related to plastic-metal windows, which were earmarked for installation but never actually put in. The State Audit Service said local governments should "ensure more thorough control" over reconstruction funding and added that the case had been referred to the Prosecutor General's Office to determine whether criminal wrongdoing had occurred.
