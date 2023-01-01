Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Air Force: 45 Russian kamikaze drones shot down overnight.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 1, 2023 10:26 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Air Force said that 13 Iranian-made Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones were shot down by air defense late on Dec. 31, while 32 were destroyed early on Jan. 1.

The Air Force did not specify the regions where the drones were downed.

Russia attacked Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast with drones in the early hours of Jan. 1.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported at around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 that air defense had downed 32 aerial targets in the capital. The administration didn't specify how many of the targets were drones.

The missile debris hit a car in Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky district. No casualties were reported.

Before the drone attack, Russia had also launched a fresh barrage of missiles across Ukraine, killing at least one person and wounding at least 28, on New Year’s Eve.

Multiple regions were targeted during the coordinated strike as Russian missiles slammed into civilian areas in the center, south, east, and west of Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.