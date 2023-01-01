Update: 32 aerial targets destroyed over Kyiv

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported at around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 that air defenses had downed 32 aerial targets.

Earlier overnight, 23 targets were confirmed downed over the city as Russia continued to attack Ukraine on New Year's Eve and well into the night with missiles and drones.

The administration has not yet specified how many of the targets were drones. No casualties were reported.

The air raid alert in Kyiv continues.