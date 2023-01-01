Update: 32 aerial targets destroyed over Kyiv
January 1, 2023 6:07 am
The Kyiv City Military Administration reported at around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 that air defenses had downed 32 aerial targets.
Earlier overnight, 23 targets were confirmed downed over the city as Russia continued to attack Ukraine on New Year's Eve and well into the night with missiles and drones.
The administration has not yet specified how many of the targets were drones. No casualties were reported.
The air raid alert in Kyiv continues.
“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member