Sunday, January 1, 2023

Klitschko: Explosions heard in Kyiv in early hours of Jan. 1

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 1, 2023 12:49 am
According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, explosions were heard in the capital in the early hours of Jan. 1. Air defense has been active in the city and Kyiv Oblast, according to officials. 

Air raid alert sounded across every Ukrainian oblast, including occupied Crimea, on the first day of 2023. 

