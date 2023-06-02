Air Force: 15 cruise missiles, 21 drones shot down overnight in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched 15 cruise missiles and 21 Shahed kamikaze drones in a night attack against Ukraine on June 2, and all of them were shot down by air defense, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

In the first phase of the attack, Russian forces launched 21 Shahed drones from the southern direction around 11:00 p.m.

Around 3:00 a.m., 15 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles were launched at Ukraine by Tu-95 bombers flying from the northern direction.

Ukraine's military said earlier in May that Russia uses cheaper, more expendable drones to distract air defense, hoping to clear the way for missiles.

On the morning of May 2, the Kyiv Regional Administration reported that over 30 aerial targets had been shot down by air defense in the 6th consecutive attack on the capital.

Debris from the aerial targets injured at least two people in the oblast, including a child.

Over the month of May alone, Russia conducted over 20 missile and drone attacks against Kyiv.