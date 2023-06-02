Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Air Force: 15 cruise missiles, 21 drones shot down overnight in Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek June 2, 2023 12:34 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of the June 2 Russian air strike on Kiyv Oblast. (Source: Prosecutor General's Office / Official Telegram channel)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched 15 cruise missiles and 21 Shahed kamikaze drones in a night attack against Ukraine on June 2, and all of them were shot down by air defense, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

In the first phase of the attack, Russian forces launched 21 Shahed drones from the southern direction around 11:00 p.m.

Around 3:00 a.m., 15 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles were launched at Ukraine by Tu-95 bombers flying from the northern direction.

Ukraine's military said earlier in May that Russia uses cheaper, more expendable drones to distract air defense, hoping to clear the way for missiles.

On the morning of May 2, the Kyiv Regional Administration reported that over 30 aerial targets had been shot down by air defense in the 6th consecutive attack on the capital.

Debris from the aerial targets injured at least two people in the oblast, including a child.

Over the month of May alone, Russia conducted over 20 missile and drone attacks against Kyiv.

Ukraine war latest: Russian attack on Kyiv kills 3, including child; Zelensky meets European leaders in Moldova
Key developments on June 1: * Police: Russian attack on Kyiv kills 3, including child, injures 16 * Zelensky meets European leaders, addresses summit in Moldova * US to buy Gepard air defense systems for Ukraine * Russian anti-Kremlin militia claims to have started another raid on Russian terri…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.