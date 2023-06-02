Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
More than 30 aerial targets downed during Russian assault on Kyiv

by Haley Zehrung June 2, 2023 5:28 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine shot down more than 30 aerial targets, including drones and missiles, launched by Russia at Kyiv overnight on June 2 in its sixth consecutive aerial attack on the capital, the Kyiv City Military Administration said on Telegram.

Over the month of May alone, Russia conducted over 20 missile and drone attacks against Kyiv.

No damages or casualties were reported. The administration reported that debris from a drone that was shot down had fallen onto a road in the city's Darnytskyi District and that emergency workers were on site.

Explosions occurred in Kyiv overnight on June 2, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported on Telegram at around 3:15 local time.

Klitschko added that the city's air defense systems were operating, but that "another wave of drone attacks was incoming."

A day earlier overnight on June 1, a Russian aerial attack on Kyiv killed three civilians, including two children. The attack also injured 14 people in two Kyiv districts.

Ukraine war latest: Russian attack on Kyiv kills 3, including child; Zelensky meets European leaders in Moldova
Key developments on June 1: * Police: Russian attack on Kyiv kills 3, including child, injures 16 * Zelensky meets European leaders, addresses summit in Moldova * US to buy Gepard air defense systems for Ukraine * Russian anti-Kremlin militia claims to have started another raid on Russian terri…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Haley Zehrung
