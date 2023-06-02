Update: Russian night attack on Kyiv Oblast injures 2, including 1 child

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's overnight missile and drone attack injured at least two people, including a child, in Kyiv Oblast on June 2, Governor Ruslan Kravchenko said.

"The adult was hospitalized and underwent surgery, there are no threats to his life," the governor said.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the victims are a 68-year-old man and an 11-year-old child.

Fallen debris caused damage to five private houses. Fires started in two of them but were later extinguished.

Several cars, a farm building, and an office building were also damaged.

Investigation teams are currently at the site of the attacks.

The aftermath of the June 2 Russian air strike on Kiyv Oblast. (Source: Prosecutor General's Office / Official Telegram channel) The aftermath of the June 2 Russian air strike on Kiyv Oblast. (Source: Prosecutor General's Office / Official Telegram channel)

Ukraine shot down more than 30 drones Russia launched at Kyiv overnight on June 2 in its sixth consecutive aerial attack on the capital, the Kyiv City Military Administration said on Telegram.