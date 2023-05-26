Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Military: Russia uses drones to identify air defenses for ballistic missile strikes

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 26, 2023 4:08 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian military is using drones like the Shaheds to distract and identify Ukraine's air defense systems, military spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk said on television on May 26.

Subsequently, Russia tries to target them with ballistic missiles, according to Humeniuk, head of the press center of the Southern Operational Command.

“(Russians) try to attack in waves precisely to see where the defenses are and where to hit next,” Humeniuk said.

When the air defenses reveal themselves by attacking expendable, cheaper drones, Russia will then try to use more valuable ballistic missiles to destroy them.

On May 22, the Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said that at the moment, Ukraine’s air defenses lack sufficient tools to counter ballistic missiles.

Advanced systems like Patriot are too few to cover the entire territory of the country.

In its latest massive attack against Ukraine, Russia launched 17 different types of missiles and 31 drone strikes, Ukraine's Air Force reported on May 26.

Russia’s Kinzhal missile is not hypersonic. Nor is it invincible
When the Kremlin says something, it should always be taken with a grain of salt. When it says something about its military prowess, one should take the claim with an entire salt mine. For years, Russia’s Kinzhal missile was portrayed by the Kremlin’s propaganda machine as an invincible,
The Kyiv IndependentIllia Ponomarenko
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.