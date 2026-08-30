800 Russian jet-powered drones launched over 4 days as attacks enter 5th straight day

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 30 that around 800 Russian jet-powered drones were launched over the last four days amid prolonged waves of attacks on Ukrainian cities that have now entered their fifth straight day.

The president's latest report comes amid an ongoing Russian drone attack on the capital with explosions heard in central Kyiv beginning around 12:30 a.m. local time overnight on Aug. 31, according to Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground. No information was immediately available on the aftermath of the latest attack.

In a shift in tactics, Moscow has increasingly launched daytime kamikaze drone attacks against Kyiv over the past week, keeping the capital in a perpetual state of alert, with air raid alarms constantly turning on and off. Homes, businesses, and other civilian infrastructure have been hit, the president wrote.

Russia is increasingly using jet-powered drones, which can travel up to 600 kilometers per hour, more than three times faster than piston-powered Shaheds.

"Right now, Russia’s tactic is to wear down Ukraine and Ukrainians – first and foremost, our people," Zelensky said in his evening address, noting that Moscow's forces launched nearly 1,500 drones over the last four days.

As Russia scales up production of its jet-powered drones — the Geran-4 and Geran-5 — Ukraine is struggling to shoot them down amid the hours-long attacks.

"The most difficult task is intercepting the jet-powered ones. Now, it is mainly our combat aircraft that protect against them," the president added.

As Ukraine continues to search for effective defense against the jet-powered drones, Ukraine's new Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara told reporters on Aug. 29 that Ukraine has tested four potential interceptors against Russian jet-powered Shahed drones.

"Four companies have developed the relevant interceptor drones, and one company has the most successful technology," Zelensky concluded in his evening address. "This fall, we need to deliver a response and bring the interception rate to well above 90%."

Over the past week, Russia launched nearly 2,000 attack drones, more than 1,600 glide bombs, and 31 missiles, including North Korean ballistic missiles, against Ukraine, marking an uptick in attacks.