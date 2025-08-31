75% of Ukrainians are ready for a ceasefire only if security guarantees are provided

Seventy-five percent of Ukrainians believe their country should agree to a ceasefire — but only if strong security guarantees are provided.

A survey by the Rating Group, conducted on Aug. 21-23, 2025, found that the majority of Ukrainians polled want peace and are open to certain concessions, but only on the condition that their country receives international security guarantees.

Respondents identified three main security guarantees: continued funding and weapons supplies from partners (52%); a commitment from allies to intervene militarily in the event of a repeated Russian attack (48%); and international patrolling of Ukraine's air and sea space (44%).

When asked about Ukraine's immediate priorities, 58% said securing continued international funding and weapons supplies for the military was most important. By comparison, only 31% said that restoring Ukraine's occupied territories should be the top priority.

Moreover, 82% of respondents consider negotiations to be a realistic way to end the war, with 62% in favor of involving other countries in peace talks, and 20% in favor of direct negotiations with Russia.

The poll was based on a randomized sample of 1,600 respondents, surveyed via computer-assisted telephone interviews. People living in temporarily occupied Crimea and Donbas, as well as areas without Ukrainian mobile service during the survey period, were not included.

While Ukrainians express a willingness to pursue peace — both in opinion polls and through engagement in talks — the Kremlin has not demonstrated any interest in a negotiated settlement to the war. Instead, Moscow's top general has promised to continue fighting, and Russian forces persist in striking civilian targets.