7 killed, 21 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least seven civilians were killed and 21 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, regional officials reported on July 30.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russia launched 78 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones overnight. Air defenses intercepted 51, while 27 drones struck seven locations. Debris from downed drones also landed in two other areas.

The military said the wave of attacks was repelled using aircraft, mobile fire teams, electronic warfare units, and air defense systems.

In Kharkiv Oblast, six people were killed and eight injured as Russian forces struck the city of Kharkiv and nine surrounding settlements, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

One civilian was killed and seven were injured in Donetsk Oblast, including in the town of Kostiantynivka, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Russian attacks also injured two civilians in Kherson Oblast, where strikes targeted critical infrastructure and residential areas, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian forces injured two women in FPV (first-person-view) drone strikes, part of a broader campaign targeting 30 settlements in the region, local officials said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two people were injured in Russian strikes, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The latest assault comes as Russia continues to reject Kyiv's calls for an unconditional ceasefire and relies more on large-scale drone strikes against Ukrainian cities.