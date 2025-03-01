7 injured in Russian drone attack on Kharkiv medical facility

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian drones attacked a medical facility in Kharkiv late on Feb. 28, sparking a fire in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.

Drones also struck an area near a gas station and a building adjacent to a high-rise apartment complex. A shopping mall, car dealership and a fire station were damaged in the attack.

Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that all the strikes targeted central districts of the city, with emergency crews responding at multiple locations.

First responders work at th site of Russian drone attack in Kharkiv late on Feb. 28. (State Emergency Service)

At least seven people were injured in the strike and 64 have been rescued, including a child, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.

Kharkiv Oblast in Ukraine's northeast is a regular target of Russian missile, drone, and glide bomb attacks from across the border.

On Feb. 11, Russia carried out an airstrike on the village of Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring at least six people, including a 12-year-old boy. Three victims were hospitalized, while others received treatment on-site.

Zolochiv, with a pre-war population of 7,700, lies around 15 kilometers (10 miles) south of the Ukraine-Russia border and some 35 kilometers (20 miles) from the regional center, Kharkiv.