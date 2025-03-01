Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

WATCH DOCUMENTARY
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Drone attack, Kharkiv Oblast, Civilian casualties
Edit post

7 injured in Russian drone attack on Kharkiv medical facility

by Olena Goncharova March 1, 2025 7:13 AM 2 min read
First responders evacuate patients of a medical facility in Kharkiv targeted by Russian drones on Feb. 28. (State Emergency Service / Telegram) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian drones attacked a medical facility in Kharkiv late on Feb. 28, sparking a fire in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.

Drones also struck an area near a gas station and a building adjacent to a high-rise apartment complex. A shopping mall, car dealership and a fire station were damaged in the attack.

Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that all the strikes targeted central districts of the city, with emergency crews responding at multiple locations.

First responders work at th site of Russian drone attack in Kharkiv late on Feb. 28. (State Emergency Service)

At least seven people were injured in the strike and 64 have been rescued, including a child, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.

Kharkiv Oblast in Ukraine's northeast is a regular target of Russian missile, drone, and glide bomb attacks from across the border.

On Feb. 11, Russia carried out an airstrike on the village of Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring at least six people, including a 12-year-old boy. Three victims were hospitalized, while others received treatment on-site.

Zolochiv, with a pre-war population of 7,700, lies around 15 kilometers (10 miles) south of the Ukraine-Russia border and some 35 kilometers (20 miles) from the regional center, Kharkiv.

‘As long as Russia is advancing, the war will continue’— military analyst Rob Lee on what awaits Ukraine in 2025
As Ukraine entered its fourth year of Russia’s full-scale war, it was geopolitics, not the war itself, that dominated headlines, as Kyiv’s relationship with new U.S. President Donald Trump nosedived over a proposed minerals deal. In the meantime though, the battlefield continues to rage on multiple…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:11 AM
Video

Zelensky thanks America for four minutes straight.

During his visit to Washington on Feb. 28, President Volodymyr Zelensky had a heated exchange with U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance over ways to end Russia's war against Ukraine. Trump and Vance have repeatedly claimed that Zelensky has not been sufficiently grateful for U.S. support throughout the war. The Kyiv Independent has compiled instances where Zelensky has publicly expressed gratitude to the U.S., its people, and its leadership for being Ukraine’s largest supporter.
9:43 PM

Zelensky thanks US after tense meeting with Trump.

"Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you POTUS, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.