6 injured in Russian airstrike on Kharkiv Oblast village, including child

by Martin Fornusek February 11, 2025 1:01 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A view of the Kharkiv city sign in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on July 5, 2023. (Gian Marco Benedetto/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched an airstrike against the village of Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast on Feb. 11, injuring at least six people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

A 12-year-old boy was among the injured. Three of the victims have been hospitalized, while the others were provided medical assistance on the spot, the governor said.

Russian forces reportedly struck the town with guided aerial bombs at around 11:27 a.m. local time, hitting a house.

The full extent of damage and casualties is being determined.

Zolochiv, with a pre-war population of 7,700, lies around 15 kilometers (10 miles) south of the Ukraine-Russia border and some 35 kilometers (20 miles) from the regional center, Kharkiv.

Kharkiv Oblast in Ukraine's northeast is a regular target of Russian missile, drone, and glide bomb attacks from across the border or Russian-occupied territories.

Author: Martin Fornusek
