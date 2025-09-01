4 killed, 27 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day

At least four civilians were killed and 27 were injured in Russian strikes across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported on Sept. 1.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russian forces launched 86 Shahed-type attack and decoy drones overnight, with air defenses intercepting 76. Ten other drones hit six locations, the military branch said.

In Donetsk Oblast, two people were killed and eight were injured, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Russian strikes in Kharkiv Oblast killed one person and injured three more, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

One civilian was killed and 13 others injured in Kherson Oblast, where Russian attacks damaged four apartment buildings and 14 houses, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Sumy Oblast, two civilians were injured as Russian forces targeted more than 150 settlements in 49 localities, local authorities said.

In Zaporizhia Oblast, a 66-year-old woman was injured as the Russian military launched 591 strikes on 20 settlements, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

The latest strikes come as Moscow continues to reject calls for an unconditional ceasefire, intensifying drone and missile attacks against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.