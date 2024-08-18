3 Ukrainians suspected of port arson in Croatia.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Croatian police are searching for three Ukrainian citizens suspected of setting multiple ships on fire at the Medulin port on the Istrian peninsula, Croatian media reported on Aug. 17.

A fire on the night of May 14 destroyed 22 boats at the Medulin port. No people were injured, and police in Istria launched an investigation into the fire.

Police said the investigation identified three suspects, a 28-year-old and two 25-year-olds from Ukraine. The suspects reportedly entered Croatia from Poland on May 14 and accessed the marina at 3:40 a.m. local time.

According to investigators, two of the suspects stood guard while the third slipped through the fence and launched a Molotov cocktail at one of the moored vessels. The fire then jumped to the other boats, destroying 22 vessels completely and causing damage to several others.

The total damage incurred to the yachts and boats amounted to 2 million euros (around $2.2 million), authorities said.

The Ukrainian suspects have not been arrested and are not currently located on Croatian territory. Police referred the case to the state prosecutor's office, which is reportedly preparing an international arrest warrant.

