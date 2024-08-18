Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, croatia, Fire, Vessels, Europe
Edit post

3 Ukrainians suspected of port arson in Croatia

by Abbey Fenbert August 18, 2024 4:51 AM 2 min read
Boats in the port town of Medulin, Croatia, in July 2021. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Wikimedia Commons)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Croatian police are searching for three Ukrainian citizens suspected of setting multiple ships on fire at the Medulin port on the Istrian peninsula, Croatian media reported on Aug. 17.

A fire on the night of May 14 destroyed 22 boats at the Medulin port. No people were injured, and police in Istria launched an investigation into the fire.

Police said the investigation identified three suspects, a 28-year-old and two 25-year-olds from Ukraine. The suspects reportedly entered Croatia from Poland on May 14 and accessed the marina at 3:40 a.m. local time.

According to investigators, two of the suspects stood guard while the third slipped through the fence and launched a Molotov cocktail at one of the moored vessels. The fire then jumped to the other boats, destroying 22 vessels completely and causing damage to several others.

The total damage incurred to the yachts and boats amounted to 2 million euros (around $2.2 million), authorities said.

The Ukrainian suspects have not been arrested and are not currently located on Croatian territory. Police referred the case to the state prosecutor's office, which is reportedly preparing an international arrest warrant.

Croatia is one of Europe's top destinations for tourism and sailing.

Media: 2 more yachts allegedly belonging to Putin discovered
Two yachts allegedly belonging to Russian President Vladimir Putin have been discovered, bringing the total number of known yachts supposedly belong to Putin to nine, the independent Russian anti-corruption project Dossier Center reported on Nov. 20, citing the findings of its investigation.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:51 AM

3 Ukrainians suspected of port arson in Croatia.

Croatian police are searching for three Ukrainian citizens suspected of setting multiple ships on fire at the Medulin port on the Istrian peninsula. The May 14 fire reportedly destroyed 22 vessels and caused over $2 million in damage.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.