Media: Molotov cocktails thrown at Russian Embassy in Lithuania

by Nate Ostiller April 8, 2024 6:16 PM 1 min read
The Russian Embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania, on March 23, 2018. Photo for illustrative purposes. (AFP/Petras Malukas via Getty Images) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania, was attacked with Molotov cocktails thrown by unknown assailants two nights in a row, the Lithuanian National Radio (LRT) reported on April 8, citing sources in law enforcement.

Russian Embassies and consulates have been the site of protests since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine. The Russian consulate in Moldova was struck by a fire bomb in March 2024 as voters lined up to participate in the Russian presidential election.

A spokesperson for the Lithuanian police said that two separate attacks had occurred, first on April 7 and then again on April 8. Both reportedly happened in the early morning.

A police spokesperson said that the attacks caused damage to the building. The suspects have not been identified, the spokesperson added, saying that he would not comment on the possible motives of the attack.

A suicide bombing also targeted the Russian Embassy in Afghanistan in September 2022, killing six people, including two Russian staff members. ISIS-K, the same militant group that claimed responsibility for the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack outside of Moscow in March that killed at least 144 people, said they had carried out the bombing.

Shmyhal visits Lithuania, meets Lithuanian PM
Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal arrived in Lithuania and met his Lithuanian counterpart, Ingrida Simonyte, Shmyhal said on April 5.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Nate Ostiller
