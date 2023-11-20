Media: 2 more yachts allegedly belonging to Putin discovered

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two yachts allegedly belonging to Russian President Vladimir Putin have been discovered, bringing the total number of known yachts supposedly belong to Putin to nine, the independent Russian anti-corruption project Dossier Center reported on Nov. 20, citing the findings of its investigation.

The two yachts, the 71-meter Victoria and the 38-meter Orion, are worth a combined total of more than $65 million, and are supposedly used by Putin and his entourage.

Although there is no direct evidence linking the yachts to Putin, the Dossier Center wrote that there are a number of connections, and its sources said that the yachts were produced at a military facility where civilian vessels are not constructed.

Putin and other Russian elites often disguise their ownership of yachts, houses, or other luxury items, especially if they are in the West.

A $700 million super-yacht, named the Scheherazade, which is also allegedly linked to Putin was seized by Italian authorities in May 2022.

The Dossier Center also found that there are a number of connections between the Scheherazade and other yachts associated with Putin and the Victoria, including some of the same staff members, and the same port agent.

The Victoria is based in the Russian city of Sochi and periodically goes to Cape Idokopas, where Putin's "palace" is allegedly located.

The palace, which was made famous in a documentary film by Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, allegedly cost almost $1.4 billion. Putin has denied that the palace belongs to him.