Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: 2 more yachts allegedly belonging to Putin discovered

by Nate Ostiller November 20, 2023 7:18 PM 2 min read
The super-yacht 'Scheherazade', which has been linked to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, is moored in the port at Marina di Carrara on March 23, 2022 in Carrara, Italy. (Photo for illustrative purposes) (Laura Lezza/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two yachts allegedly belonging to Russian President Vladimir Putin have been discovered, bringing the total number of known yachts supposedly belong to Putin to nine, the independent Russian anti-corruption project Dossier Center reported on Nov. 20, citing the findings of its investigation.

The two yachts, the 71-meter Victoria and the 38-meter Orion, are worth a combined total of more than $65 million, and are supposedly used by Putin and his entourage.

Although there is no direct evidence linking the yachts to Putin, the Dossier Center wrote that there are a number of connections, and its sources said that the yachts were produced at a military facility where civilian vessels are not constructed.

Putin and other Russian elites often disguise their ownership of yachts, houses, or other luxury items, especially if they are in the West.

A $700 million super-yacht, named the Scheherazade, which is also allegedly linked to Putin was seized by Italian authorities in May 2022.

The Dossier Center also found that there are a number of connections between the Scheherazade and other yachts associated with Putin and the Victoria, including some of the same staff members, and the same port agent.

The Victoria is based in the Russian city of Sochi and periodically goes to Cape Idokopas, where Putin's "palace" is allegedly located.

The palace, which was made famous in a documentary film by Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, allegedly cost almost $1.4 billion. Putin has denied that the palace belongs to him.

Investigative Stories from Ukraine: Authorities yet to seize assets of Putin’s ex-right-hand man
Welcome to Investigative Stories from Ukraine, the Kyiv Independent’s newsletter that walks you through the most prominent investigations of the past week. If you are fond of in-depth journalism that exposes war crimes, corruption, and abuse of power across state organizations in Ukraine and beyond…
The Kyiv IndependentDaniil Ukhorskiy
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:14 PM

EU to discuss $55 billion for Ukraine on Feb. 1.

The European Council will hold a special summit on Feb. 1, where the EU leaders will discuss the four-year 50-billion-euro ($55 billion) funding package for Ukraine, European Council President Charles Michel said on Dec. 18.
6:50 PM

EU adopts 12th package of Russia sanctions.

The newly adopted measures include a ban on Russian diamonds, a crackdown on Russia's means to acquire military-use goods, tighter controls over the $60-per-barrel oil price cap, and further steps targeting Moscow's revenue amid the all-out war.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
11:56 PM

Zelensky: European Commission to analyze Ukrainian legislation.

In his evening address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the European Commission will soon begin assessing Ukrainian legislation for compliance with EU laws. The screening will be the first step in Ukraine's soon-to-start accession talks with the EU.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.