Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Croatia to assist demining efforts in Ukraine

by Lance Luo October 11, 2023 1:31 AM 1 min read
PFM-1 “Butterfly” mines lay strewn on the ground April 29, 2002 at the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan. Russia has been using these difficult-to-detect mines in its war against Ukraine. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine and Croatia have signed a bilateral agreement on joint demining operations in the war-torn country, the Cabinet of Ministers announced Oct. 10.

"The intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the field of demining begins a new stage of cooperation between governments, experts, specialists in the field of demining, manufacturers of both countries. Cooperation, the ultimate goal of which is to clear the territory of Ukraine from mines, ensure the safety of Ukrainians, and restore and develop our country,” First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliya Svyrydenko said.

Specifics in the agreement include the transfer of technical expertise and special safety equipment, as well as educational programs for civilians and capability development.

Croatia has already disbursed over 1 million euro for demining operations in Ukraine.

"Ukraine is extremely grateful to the Croatian people and the Government of Croatia for the political, military, financial and humanitarian support that our state and Ukrainians have been receiving since the beginning of the large-scale invasion.”

Author: Lance Luo
News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

