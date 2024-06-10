Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Zaporizhzhia, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attack, Border communities
Edit post

3 injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia

by Sonya Bandouil June 11, 2024 1:24 AM 1 min read
A damaged building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast after shelling between Oct. 10-11. (Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian troops carried out attacks against the village of Tsvitkovo in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on June 10, injuring three individuals, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

Four Russian guided aerial bombs caused the destruction of several homes and outbuildings, the governor said.

The injured residents suffered shrapnel wounds and are receiving medical attention.

Zaporizhzhia, a city with a population of around 710,000, lies in Ukraine's southeast. Zaporizhzhia is subjected to regular Russian attacks due to its proximity to the front line.


In the last few weeks, Russian forces have targeted and damaged Zaporizhzhia’s International Airport and Dnipro Hydroelectric Station.

Report: Russia’s war has caused over $56 billion in damage to Ukraine’s energy sector
Russia’s full-scale invasion has inflicted $56.2 billion in damage to Ukraine’s energy sector as of May 2024, according to the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) report published on June 10.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova

Author: Sonya Bandouil
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
8:44 PM

FT: Government shake-up straining relations between Kyiv and Western allies.

A series of government firings, resignations and reshuffles have strained relations between Kyiv and Western allies and raised concerns about how Ukraine can deal with fixing the country's energy infrastructure as it comes under repeated attacks by Russia, the Financial Times (FT) reported on June 10, citing unnamed Ukrainian and Western officials.
6:10 PM

Dutch Defense Minister arrives in Kyiv in surprise visit.

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed Ukraine-Netherlands joint defense production, the exchange of technologies, the upcoming global peace summit in Switzerland, and Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.
4:00 PM

Ukraine to directly sign contracts with global arms producers.

"This is a new stage of cooperation that will allow us to receive modern arms directly from producers, which will certainly contribute to faster and more efficient modernization of Ukraine's Armed Forces," Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov said during the Balkan-Ukrainian Defense Industries Forum in Bulgaria on June 7.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.