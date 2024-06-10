3 injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops carried out attacks against the village of Tsvitkovo in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on June 10, injuring three individuals, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.



Four Russian guided aerial bombs caused the destruction of several homes and outbuildings, the governor said.



The injured residents suffered shrapnel wounds and are receiving medical attention.



Zaporizhzhia, a city with a population of around 710,000, lies in Ukraine's southeast. Zaporizhzhia is subjected to regular Russian attacks due to its proximity to the front line.



In the last few weeks, Russian forces have targeted and damaged Zaporizhzhia’s International Airport and Dnipro Hydroelectric Station.