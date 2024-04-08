Governor: Russia strikes industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia, injures 6

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian attack hit an industrial facility in the city of Zaporizhzhia on April 8, injuring at least six people, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

Further consequences and details of the attack are being determined, he added.

Zaporizhzhia, a city with a population of around 710,000, lies in Ukraine's southeast. Zaporizhzhia is subjected to regular Russian attacks due to its proximity to the front line.

The city came under a heavy attack on April 5, resulting in four people killed and over 20 injured.

Overnight on April 6, renewed missile attacks damaged industrial enterprises and a humanitarian assistance center.