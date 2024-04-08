Skip to content
News Feed, Zaporizhzhia, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties, Ukraine, War
Governor: Russia strikes industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia, injures 6

by Martin Fornusek April 8, 2024 3:04 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Zaporizhzhia. (Zaporizhzhia City Council/website)
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian attack hit an industrial facility in the city of Zaporizhzhia on April 8, injuring at least six people, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

Further consequences and details of the attack are being determined, he added.

Zaporizhzhia, a city with a population of around 710,000, lies in Ukraine's southeast. Zaporizhzhia is subjected to regular Russian attacks due to its proximity to the front line.

The city came under a heavy attack on April 5, resulting in four people killed and over 20 injured.

Overnight on April 6, renewed missile attacks damaged industrial enterprises and a humanitarian assistance center.

Update: 4 killed, 23 injured in Russian April 5 attacks on Zaporizhzhia
The victims who were killed included two men and two women. Two of them died in the hospital, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
3:46 PM

Washington Post: Russia uses trolls to undermine US support for Ukraine.

Moscow is trying to undermine Ukraine's support in the U.S., using its troll farms and political strategists, in light of Kyiv's critical need for further aid to defend itself from Russia, the Washington Post reported on April 8 after reviewing internal Kremlin documents obtained by a European intelligence service.
9:52 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 9 over past day.

Russian "kamikaze" drones attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Zhytomyr Oblast, the regional military administration said. The Zviahel City Council reported a "direct threat of air pollution" as a result of the attack, urging residents to stay indoors and close their windows. No casualties were reported.
