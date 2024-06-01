Governor: Ukraine's largest hydroelectric power plant in critical state following Russian strike

This audio is created with AI assistance

Zaporizhzhia's Dnipro Hydroelectric Station, Ukraine's largest hydroelectric power plant, is in critical condition after Russian forces struck it overnight on June 1, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov said on national television.

He said the power plant, known as the Dnipro Dam, halted electricity production.

“Currently, the Dnipro Hydroelectric Station is in a critical condition. We are not even talking about electricity generation,” Fedorov said.

Traffic across the Dnipro Dam was blocked following the Russian attack, “so residents are limited in traffic,” according to the official.

“Two bridges are being used for detour, with logistics in both directions. This will be the case for the weekend,” Fedorov said.

The regional governor did not provide other details of the damages caused.

Russia launched a large-scale drone and missile attack on Ukraine overnight on June 1, damaging energy infrastructure in various regions across the country. At least 20 people, including children, were injured in the attacks.

The Dnipro Hydroelectric Station was earlier hit with eight Russian missiles on March 22 during one of the biggest attacks on the country's energy infrastructure, which reportedly led to the loss of a third of its capacity.

According to Ihor Syrota, the head of the Ukrainian state-owned energy company Ukrhydroenergo, the power plant sustained critical damage to one of its stations on March 22.

The dam raises the Dnipro River by 37 meters (121 ft) and regulates the water level of the Dnipro Reservoir, extending 129 kilometers (80 mi) upstream to the neighboring city of Dnipro.