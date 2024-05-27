Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Zaporizhzhia, Airfield, Russian attacks, Missile attack
Updated: Russian forces hit Zaporizhzhia airport terminal with Kh-59 missile

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 28, 2024 1:43 AM 2 min read
The terminal building of the Zaporizhzhia International Airport after a Russian missile attack on May 26, 2024. (Prosecutor General's Office / Telegram)
Russian forces struck the Zaporizhzhia airport terminal with a Kh-59 cruise missile on May 26, destroying the terminal building, Ukraine's Southern Operational Command confirmed on May 27.

No people were injured in the attack, officials said.

Volodymyr Marchuk, an official at the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, earlier reported in a comment for the Kyiv Independent that Russian forces hit the Zaporizhzhia International Airport, but did not provide details.

Lawmaker Musa Magomedov also reported on the strike on May 26, publishing a picture capturing heavy damage dealt to the airport's terminal building.

Before the strike, an air raid alert went off in the oblast, along with the warning of a potential Russian attack with Kh-59 cruise missiles. Explosions were reported shortly after the warning.

Ukraine's Southern Operational Command confirmed on May 27 that a Kh-59 cruise missile struck the airport terminal.

The Prosecutor General's Office announced that it had opened a criminal investigation into the missile attack, as it targeted civilian infrastructure.

The targeted terminal was opened in October 2020, and has repeatedly come under fire by Russian forces, the Liga outlet wrote.

According to Liga, over half of Ukrainian airports and airfields have been damaged by Russian strikes since the outbreak of the full-scale war.

Ukraine closed its sky for civilian transport when the invasion began.

Comments

8:20 PM

Unexploded aerial bomb found at site of Kharkiv hypermarket attack.

Investigators found a third aerial bomb around 80 meters from the hypermarket as operations to recover bodies from the burned wreckage of the building continued. If the bomb had exploded, "there could have been many more victims," the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said.
