Updated: Russian forces hit Zaporizhzhia airport terminal with Kh-59 missile

Russian forces struck the Zaporizhzhia airport terminal with a Kh-59 cruise missile on May 26, destroying the terminal building, Ukraine's Southern Operational Command confirmed on May 27.

No people were injured in the attack, officials said.

Volodymyr Marchuk, an official at the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, earlier reported in a comment for the Kyiv Independent that Russian forces hit the Zaporizhzhia International Airport, but did not provide details.

Lawmaker Musa Magomedov also reported on the strike on May 26, publishing a picture capturing heavy damage dealt to the airport's terminal building.

Before the strike, an air raid alert went off in the oblast, along with the warning of a potential Russian attack with Kh-59 cruise missiles. Explosions were reported shortly after the warning.

The Prosecutor General's Office announced that it had opened a criminal investigation into the missile attack, as it targeted civilian infrastructure.

The targeted terminal was opened in October 2020, and has repeatedly come under fire by Russian forces, the Liga outlet wrote.

According to Liga, over half of Ukrainian airports and airfields have been damaged by Russian strikes since the outbreak of the full-scale war.

Ukraine closed its sky for civilian transport when the invasion began.