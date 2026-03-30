2 Moscow Patriarchate-linked monks exposed in Kharkiv over alleged sexual crimes against minors

Two monks of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) were exposed in Kharkiv for alleged sexual crimes against underage girls, Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office reported on March 30.

The case involves a 52-year-old novice monk and a 24-year-old hieromonk from the same church, according to investigators. Authorities said both suspects have been charged, with additional legal qualification possible as the investigation continues.

According to prosecutors, the novice monk, who was responsible for baking, lured girls to his home by offering sweets. Once there, he allegedly forced them to go to the bathroom, undress, and take a shower.

Investigators said he photographed and filmed the naked girls and stored the footage on his phone. Law enforcement detained the man and charged him with producing and possessing child pornography.

During the investigation, one victim — a 14-year-old girl — reported sexual abuse, saying the monk had given her alcohol so she would be unable to resist. Prosecutors said the final legal classification of his actions will be determined following further investigation.

Authorities also charged a 24-year-old hieromonk from the same church. Investigators said he, while intoxicated, lured a 14-year-old girl into the basement of a monastery and committed sexual acts.

The man faces five to eight years in prison, with the possibility of being barred from holding certain positions or engaging in certain activities for up to three years.

The novice monk was taken into custody with bail set at Hr 998,400 (around $27,000), while the hieromonk was placed under house arrest. Prosecutors said they will appeal the decision and seek pretrial detention for both suspects.

The case comes amid broader scrutiny of the UOC-MP. Several of its clergy have faced accusations of supporting or collaborating with Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

The UOC-MP has declared it has severed ties with the Russian church after the outbreak of the full-scale invasion, a move critics argued was without legal or practical effect.