11 killed, 63 injured in Russian strikes across Ukraine over past day as drones target foreign ships in Odesa Oblast

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least 11 people and injured 63 others over the past day, while Russian drones targeted foreign civilian vessels in Ukrainian Black Sea ports, regional authorities reported on June 19.

Two foreign civilian vessels sailing from Ukrainian ports under the flags of Panama and St. Kitts and Nevis came under a Russian drone attack on the evening of June 18, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said. One crew member was killed and two others were injured aboard one vessel, while three crew members were injured aboard the other ship.

Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration Oleksii Kuleba condemned the attack, calling it "further proof that Russia is waging war against freedom of navigation, international trade, and global food security." Kuleba added that civilian crews, commercial vessels, and maritime infrastructure supporting humanitarian and export routes remain under Russian threat.

In a separate overnight attack on Odesa Oblast, Russian drones struck a truck parking area, sparking a fire that engulfed empty fuel and gas tankers. One person was killed and four others were injured, Kiper said.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russia launched 90 Shahed-type attack drones overnight on June 19. Air defenses downed 79 drones, while nine hit targets across eight locations. Falling debris was recorded at eight other sites.

In Sumy Oblast, a 78-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man were killed and four others injured as Russian forces carried out about 40 attacks on 23 settlements using mortars, artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, FPV drones, guided aerial bombs, and other weapons, local authorities said.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast suffered some of the deadliest attacks of the day. Three people were killed, including an 8-year-old girl in Pavlohrad, and 18 others were injured, according to Governor Oleksandr Hanzha. Russian forces attacked three districts in the oblast with artillery, missiles, and drones.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and nine others injured in Russian attacks, local authorities reported. Several of the casualties resulted from drone strikes in Kherson's Korabelnyi district, where Russian drones targeted a bus and pedestrians. The injured suffered blast injuries, concussions, and shrapnel wounds.

In Kharkiv Oblast, one person was killed and 15 others injured, including four children, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Russian attacks damaged civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv and 24 other settlements across the region.

Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast killed two people and injured four others, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported. Deaths were reported in Mykolaivka and Kramatorsk, while additional casualties were reported in Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, and Druzhkivka. Russian forces attacked settlements across the region 33 times over the past day, according to local authorities.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, four people were injured in attacks on the regional center of Zaporizhzhia and surrounding areas, Governor Ivan Fedorov. said. Russian forces launched around 950 strikes against 53 settlements across the oblast overnight.