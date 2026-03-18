Zelensky’s approval rating rises by 9% in a month, poll shows

President Volodymyr Zelensky's approval rating rose from 53% in February to 62% in early March, according to a poll published by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology published on March 18.

The poll was conducted from March 1 through March 8.

According to the survey, 32% of Ukrainians disapprove of Zelensky.

Previously Zelensky's approval rating fell from 61% in January to 53% in February.

The president's rating rose from 37% to 90% as Ukraine rallied around the flag when Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.

Since then, Zelensky's rating has fluctuated.

It reached a peak of 74% in May 2025 as he defended Ukraine's interests amid U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to impose concessions on Kyiv. However, since then Zelensky's rating has dropped.