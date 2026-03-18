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Zelensky’s approval rating rises by 9% in a month, poll shows

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by Oleg Sukhov
Zelensky’s approval rating rises by 9% in a month, poll shows
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks alongside France's President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) to members of the media prior to their meeting at the Elysee presidential palace on Sept. 3, 2025, in Paris, France. (Antoine Gyori - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky's approval rating rose from 53% in February to 62% in early March, according to a poll published by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology published on March 18.

The poll was conducted from March 1 through March 8.

According to the survey, 32% of Ukrainians disapprove of Zelensky.

Previously Zelensky's approval rating fell from 61% in January to 53% in February.

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The president's rating rose from 37% to 90% as Ukraine rallied around the flag when Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.

Since then, Zelensky's rating has fluctuated.

It reached a peak of 74% in May 2025 as he defended Ukraine's interests amid U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to impose concessions on Kyiv. However, since then Zelensky's rating has dropped.

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The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
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Oleg Sukhov

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Oleg Sukhov is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.

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