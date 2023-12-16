Zelensky: Ukraine downs 104 of 112 Shahed drones launched by Russia this week

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down 104 of the 112 Shahed "kamikaze" drones launched by Russia over the past week, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his address on Dec. 16.

Russia began intensifying its attacks against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure as the winter is setting in, echoing the strategy Moscow used last year, although less successfully.

"Every destroyed (Shahed) means saved lives and saved infrastructure. I thank all the soldiers of our mobile fire groups, pilots, engineers of the Air Force, and air defense troops. Well done!" Zelensky said.

Over the past night, Ukrainian defenses downed 30 of 31 drones launched by Russia. The military does not usually report whether the remaining drones hit their targets or what these targets were.

"This week, we also shot down missiles, namely ballistic missiles. Patriot, NASAMS, Gepards, and other systems provided by partners work perfectly," Zelensky extended his thanks to Ukraine's allies.

According to the president, there are already agreements made with partners on additional air defense support.

Germany recently delivered a new Patriot defense system to Ukraine, in addition to the two provided by Berlin and Washington in the spring.

Norway also announced that it is allocating $30.5 million in NASAMS air defense equipment for Ukraine as part of its long-term support plan.