Air Force: Ukraine downs 30 of 31 drones launched by Russia overnight

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 16, 2023 9:44 AM 1 min read
Archive photo: Explosions are seen in Kyiv during a Russian drone attack on Nov. 25, 2023 (Libkos/Getty Images)
Ukraine downed 30 of the 31 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force said on Dec. 16.

Ukrainian authorities have warned that Russian attacks are expected to escalate during the winter, with Moscow focusing on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and other civilian sites.

The drones were launched from Russian-occupied Crimea, Bryansk Oblast, and Kursk Oblast, and then directed to different regions of Ukraine, according to the Air Force.

The drones were shot down over 11 oblasts in Ukraine, including Kyiv, Kherson, Poltava, Cherkasy, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Loud explosions were recorded in Kyiv just after midnight on Dec. 16, an hour after the Air Force warned that drones had been spotted heading to the city from the south.

Officials said that air defense was operational and warned residents to stay in bomb shelters.

Ukraine war latest: Putin exaggerates number of Russian troops in Ukraine, intelligence says
Key developments on Dec. 15: * Military intelligence: Putin exaggerates number of Russian troops in Ukraine * Ukraine to focus on domestic arms production in 2024, defense minister says * Von der Leyen: EU to find ‘operational solution’ for Ukraine funding by next Council meeting * Military: Ru…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
12:59 AM

Russian forces shell Kharkiv Oblast, killing 1.

A woman was killed by Russian shelling in the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Jan. 17. Damage to an educational institution had also been reported.
10:19 PM

Protests break out in Russia's Bashkortostan republic.

The protests broke out as supporters came to the town of Baymak to demonstrate against the authorities' sentencing of local rights activist Fail Alsynov to four years in prison on charges of "inciting ethnic hatred."
11:50 AM

ISW: Putin attempts to destabilize Baltic countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sets conditions for future escalations in the Baltic countries as part of the alleged plan to weaken the NATO alliance, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its Jan. 16 assessment.
