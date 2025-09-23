Zelensky, Trump’s envoy Kellogg discuss front-line progress, US weapons deals

President Volodymyr Zelensky met on Sept. 22 with U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, to discuss the situation at the front and deepening military cooperation between Ukraine and the United States.

According to Zelensky, the meeting focused on Ukraine’s counteroffensive operations near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk, where Ukrainian forces have recently reported progress.

Talks also covered future defense cooperation, including agreements on drones and the procurement of U.S. weapons. "We also touched upon the development of cooperation between Ukraine and the United States, in particular mutually beneficial agreements on drones and the purchase of American weapons," Zelensky added.

Zelensky met with Kellogg upon his arrival in New York, where he will also hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and take part in the 80th United Nations General Assembly, bringing together leaders from almost 150 countries.

Trump is expected to deliver a speech during the opening of the General Assembly session, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced during a press briefing.

During his visit, Zelensky is also scheduled to attend the Summit of the Coalition for the Return of Children, the Crimea Platform, and to hold nearly two dozen bilateral meetings.

One of those meetings was with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, where the sides discussed additional economic support for Ukraine, the use of frozen Russian assets, and a potential new IMF program aimed at boosting the resilience of Ukraine’s wartime economy. They also addressed Russia’s violations of NATO airspace, Zelensky said.

Zelensky has also met with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to discuss peace and postwar reconstruction, as well as with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on issues of religious freedom and the future of the Ukrainian church.