Zelensky to G20 summit: Now is the time to end Russia's destructive war

President Volodymyr Zelensky told the G20 summit in Bali virtually that he is "convinced now is the time when the Russian destructive war must and can be stopped," AFP reported.

Zelensky also said there would be no Minsk 3, a reference to two previous failed agreements to end Russia's invasion in 2014 and the ensuing war in Ukraine's east. “We will not allow Russia to wait out and build up its forces," Zelensky said, the Guardian reported.

The president also suggested an 'all for all' prisoner swap with Russia, AFP also reported on Twitter.