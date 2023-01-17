Zelensky thanks allies for supplying Patriot air defense systems.

This audio is created with AI assistance

In his regular evening address on Jan. 17, President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the Netherlands' decision to provide Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems.

The Netherlands became the third country to commit Patriot systems to Kyiv after the U.S. and Germany. The systems aim to significantly improve the defense of Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure against regular Russian missile attacks.

“That is, we already have three guaranteed batteries. But this is only the beginning. We are working on new decisions to strengthen our air defense,” Zelensky said, thanking the allies for their support.

Zelensky also said that Ukraine was preparing for the Ramstein summit, which will take place on Jan. 20.

At the summit, Western allies are expected to announce additional military aid for Ukraine. Ramstein summits are held to coordinate efforts to provide military aid to Ukraine.

They were named after Germany’s Ramstain Air Base, where the first summit was held in April 2022.