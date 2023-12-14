Zelensky speaks with Moldovan, Georgian counterparts following EU decision

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili on Dec. 14, Zelensky posted on social media.

European Council President Charles Michel announced earlier in the evening on Dec. 14 that EU leaders had reached a consensus and agreed to grant candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova, and were "ready to grant candidate status to Georgia once priorities have been addressed."

Ukraine and Moldova were granted candidate status last June, after which Kyiv was presented with seven criteria that need to be fulfilled to start accession talks with the EU.

Zelensky said he congratulated Sandu, calling the EU's decision a "joint victory."

The EU's decision as a "new page" for Moldova, Sandu said. "We’re feeling Europe’s warm embrace today. Thank you for your support and faith in our journey."

Zelensky also said he congratulated Zourabichvili "and the entire Georgian people" on the "important decision."

Zourabichvili said she was "grateful to all 27 EU member states for their resolute support towards Georgia's European reunification journey."#

"History is made by those who don’t get tired of fighting for freedom," Zelensky posted earlier in the evening.

In the weeks leading up to the summit, Ukrainian and Western leaders and officials worked until the final hours to dissuade Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban from blocking the decision.

Orban said he decided not to participate in the vote, claiming he did not want to participate in "a bad decision."

An EU source told the Kyiv Independent that "Orban was momentarily absent from the room in a pre-agreed and constructive manner."