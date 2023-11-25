Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Zelensky: Russian air attack on Holodomor Memorial Day is ‘deliberate terror’

by Alexander Khrebet November 25, 2023 1:10 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky, First Lady Olena Zelenska along with Ukrainian military lay flowers and candles to the Holodomor Memorial monument in downtown Kyiv on Nov. 25, 2023. (Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's large-scale attack on Ukraine overnight on Nov. 25, which coincided with the Holodomor Memorial Day, was "deliberate terror," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

“Over 70 kamikaze (drones were launched) the night dedicated to remembering the victims of the Holodomor genocide. Deliberate terror. At the exact time. Russia’s leadership is proud they can kill,” Zelensky wrote in a Telegram post.

Ukraine’s air defense downed 74 out of 75 drones Russia launched against Ukraine overnight on Nov. 25. Five people were injured in Kyiv as a result of the attack, including an 11-year-old child.

“We are working on strengthening our air defense and downing more (targets). And we continue to work to unite the world against Russian terror. The terrorist state must lose and be brought to justice for what it has done,” said Zelensky.

The Holodomor, which means “murder by starvation” in Ukrainian, is widely considered to be one of Ukraine’s most devastating national tragedies.

A man-made famine brought on by Joseph Stalin’s regime claimed the lives of millions of Ukrainians in just one year between 1932-33.

“And justice is important not in 90 years, but now,” Zelensky said in an address released by his office on Nov. 25.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, more and more countries have come to recognize the Holodomor in Ukraine as genocide. Outside Ukraine, 29 countries, as well as the European Parliament, have recognized it as genocide against the Ukrainian people.

“We will never forget what Ukraine had to go through. And we will definitely put a stop to the new genocide that Russia, inheriting the criminality of totalitarianism, has brought to our land,” Zelensky said in a separate Telegram post later the same day.

Holodomor: Soviet Union’s man-made famine in Ukraine
Editor’s Note: This article contains graphic photos and descriptions. The Holodomor, which means “murder by starvation” in Ukrainian, is widely considered to be one of Ukraine’s most devastating national tragedies. A man-made famine brought on by the agricultural collectivization policies and acti…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexandra Keeler
Author: Alexander Khrebet
