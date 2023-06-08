Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zelensky: 'Russia needs to bear full responsibility for ecocide'

by Martin Fornusek June 8, 2023 11:57 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the world's environmental protection community on the issue of Russia's ecocide through the destruction of the Kakhovka dam on June 8, 2023. (Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine)
In a June 8 address to the world's environmental protection community, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia needs to bear full responsibility for the ecocide it caused through the Kakhovka dam destruction.

He emphasized that the ongoing disaster is a deliberate, man-made ecocide, aggravated by ongoing Russian attacks against evacuating civilians.

The dam's demolition destroyed lives in more than 30 settlements, cutting off access to drinking water for hundreds of thousands of people, according to Zelensky.

The flooding will lead to water pollution, soil pollution, and the mass dying of fauna and flora. The effects will not be limited to Ukraine, as toxic material carried by the river will reach the Black Sea as well.

As the first order of action, the international community must save as many people as possible.

Though admitting assistance from international organizations in the government-controlled territories, Zelensky criticized them for not helping victims in the occupied territories.

Earlier today, Foreign Ministry said that the UN would send its personnel to the occupied left bank of the Dnipro River once Russia guarantees safe passage.

As a second point, Ukraine will create an Expert Group that will consolidate international efforts to bring Russia to full responsibility for the ecocide.

Third, the global community must avert long-lasting environmental damage which can be caused by the dam breach.

Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka dam on June 6, causing a large-scale environmental and humanitarian disaster.

Earlier on June 8, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said that 600 square kilometers of the oblast had gone underwater. Some 2,339 people, including 120 children, were evacuated from the flooded areas of Kherson Oblast by June 8, 8:45 p.m. local time.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
