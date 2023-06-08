Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
News Feed, Kakhovka Dam, War
Satellite images show massive flooding of Ukraine's south

by Martin Fornusek June 8, 2023 8:59 PM 2 min read
Satellite image of the Kakhovka dam breach. (Source: Planet Labs)
Satellite image of the destroyed Kakhovka dam in Kherson Oblast following its demolition carried out by Russian forces on June 6, 2023. (Source: Planet Labs PBC)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Satellite images shared by Planet Labs show the massive extent of the damage caused by the breach of the Kakhovka dam on June 6.

Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on June 8 that 600 square kilometers of the oblast had been flooded.

Satellite images of the Kakhovka dam and reservoir in Kherson Oblast following the dam's demolition carried out by Russian forces on June 6, 2023. (Source: Planet Labs PBC)

On the right bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, the area controlled by Ukraine, 20 settlements and 2,629 houses were affected, the regional military administration reported.

Evacuations of the affected areas on the right bank of the Dnipro River are underway, with 2,339 people evacuated by 6 p.m. local time on June 8.

Satellite images of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast following the Kakhovka dam's demolition carried out by Russian forces on June 6, 2023. (Source: Planet Labs PBC)

A large number of settlements were also flooded on the Russian-occupied left bank, with places like Oleshky 90% submerged.

The floods also hit Mykolaiv Oblast, with 274 households affected and 467 people evacuated by 16:15 p.m. local time on June 8, Governor Vitalii Kim announced on June 8.

Satellite images of Kherson city following the Kakhovka dam's demolition carried out by Russian forces on June 6, 2023. (Source: Planet Labs PBC)
Satellite images of Russian-occupied Dnipriany in Kherson Oblast following the Kakhovka dam's demolition carried out by Russian forces on June 6, 2023. (Source: Planet Labs PBC)
Satellite images of Russian-occupied Korsunka in Kherson Oblast following the Kakhovka dam's demolition carried out by Russian forces on June 6, 2023. (Source: Planet Labs PBC)
Satellite images of Russian-occupied Oleshky in Kherson Oblast following the Kakhovka dam's demolition carried out by Russian forces on June 6, 2023. (Source: Planet Labs PBC)
Author: Martin Fornusek
